Coco Austin Confuses Fans by Bathing Her and Ice-T's 6-Year-Old Daughter in Kitchen Sink

Coco Austin has social media talking again after revealing that she sometimes bathes her and Ice-T's 6-year-old daughter Chanel in the sink on hectic days. The Ice Loves Coco star shared a look at what her getting ready process looks like in a video she uploaded to TikTok and Instagram on Thursday, captioning it, "Chanel's 1st fashion show as a Prospector ..lol. This was from an hour before getting ready."

In the video, Austin shared what bathtime looks like with her daughter. "The sink is the easiest when you have to be fast," she noted, panning to show Chanel sitting in the sink and playing on a tablet while getting clean. Austin's followers were quick to weigh in on the makeshift bathtub in the comments, with one person writing, "Yes the kitchen sink also saves you from back pain!" Another agreed, "Yep! If the sink is big enough!"

Others thought it was an odd choice. "You can do your hair in the bathroom, but can't bathe your child in the tub where baths are meant to be.." one person commented. "Instead you have her in the kitchen sink... she's 6 not 1 stop bathing her and teach her to do it..." And still others were more focused on home decor: "Damn how big is your sink?" one person asked. "I think I need a kitchen upgrade."

Austin and the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star welcomed Coco in 2015 after getting married 13 years prior, and since have sparked a number of controversies over their parenting choices. In March 2020, the model became the subject of mom-shaming after she revealed that she was still breastfeeding her daughter, then 4 years old, "for comfort." Austin defended herself at the time, "Believe me, the girl loves meat so it's not like she isn't eating real food. Thank you to all that understand my view. I see most of you are so eager to side with me and I too root for you in your journey as well. Us moms are connected."

Ice-T revealed he doesn't take the criticism to heart in an October 2021 appearance on The View. "Rule one on the internet: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the internet," he said. "Worry about the people that walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with. The internet is the world. It's the world talking, so I don't pay attention."