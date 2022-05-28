Coco Austin Hit With More 'Ridiculous' Criticism Over Latest Parenting Choice With Husband Ice-T

✖

Coco Austin and Ice-T are never-ending sources of frustration for people online who consider themselves model parents. The former rapper and his wife can't get a break for their decisions as parents, be it comments about breastfeeding or pushing around daughter Chanel in a stroller.

A recent Instagram post saw Austin and Ice-T pushing six-year-old Chanel in a stroller. "A stroll through the [Atlantis Bahamas] shops," Austin wrote in the caption. "Chanel is so over it unless theres something cool to see.. Her face transitions instantly."

In the photo, Chanel is sitting in a stroller, though she's far from being locked into the car. If anything, it's an excellent way to get around when you don't want to walk and don't want to carry a bunch of bags either. But many couldn't help by making comments, sending the story into viral territory.

"A stroller, really? Let that girl grow up," one critic wrote. "I know she may be your last baby but you have to let her grow up. If anything a wagon is more her age! I have a 6 year old smaller than her and she hasn't been in a stroller in years. I would hate for your sweet baby to get bullied or something," another added. "It is much easier to push a child in a stroller than to carry them around when they get tired. Especially when they are her age, it is harder to carry them alllll over the place," a third said, defending the reality star.

This stroller thing trending right now about me using a stroller to push Chanel around is ridiculous! Isnt there a war & mass shootings going as we speak & you'd rather mess with my mothering? SMH — Coco (@cocosworld) May 24, 2022

For Austin, the fact that the story became news was quite the laugh. It also is just the latest in a laundry list of comments she gets. "Oh lord!! Really people? The world loves to criticize literary everything i do!," Austin wrote on Twitter. "Isnt there a war & mass shootings going as we speak & you'd rather mess with my mothering?"

Her husband also weighed in on his own account. "Lol... CNN? Really? MFs ain't got shit else to talk about.. F em all. Smh. Lol," the Law & Order: SVU star wrote. The former rapper is no stranger to defending his wife and letting trolls know they're fighting fire with gasoline. "News Flash!" he tweeted at critics after Austin revealed she still breast fed. "We feed Chanel FOOD... She just likes to suck moms [sic] boob every now and then. Me Too!!!"