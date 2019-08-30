Christina Anstead Reveals She’ll Undergo a Planned C-Section in 1 Week Amid Delivery Concerns

The countdown is on to the birth of Christina Anstead’s first child with new husband Ant Anstead as the Flip or Flop star revealed Friday that in just one week, she’ll undergo a planned caesarean section amid concerns for her delivery. Sharing a baby bump selfie on Instagram, the HGTV personality broke the big news with a lengthy caption, beginning, “Well….Here we go [Ant Anstead]… our world is about to get rocked – in all the best ways of course.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Anstead (@christinaanstead) on Aug 30, 2019 at 8:26am PDT

“One week until my scheduled c-section. I chose to do this because I had an emergency c-section with [3-year-old son Braydon] and the whole experience and recovery was really hard on me physically and emotionally,” she explained. “I really don’t feel comfortable trying to go down that route again.”

“Bray was 8lbs 13oz – after pushing for hours and hours – he was just stuck and his heart rate was dropping,” she recalled. “Based on ultrasound measurements we think this is going to be another big boy so this is the direction we’ve decided to take.”

The family is more than ready to meet their youngest member, especially the Christina on the Coast star: “The nursery is ready, the kids are back in school, I’m not sleeping, irritable and uncomfortable. I’m definitely ready to be done and to meet our little man. One week countdown.”

One fan noted in the comments, “You don’t have to justify to us why you need a c section. You know your body best,” earning a reply from Christina as to her decision to go into so much depth with her birth plan.

“Just getting ahead of certain people making assumptions,” she wrote. “Everyone’s birth stores are different and although no one should have to explain – sometimes it’s just easier to avoid some rude comments.”

The original commenter replied, “I can’t imagine how you feel being in the public eye and having to deal with negative comments. But know that the majority of us are good people, and you have my support.”

Best of luck to the Anstead family!

