Chrissy Teigen Proudly Shows off Her Stretch Marks in Inspiring Photo

Chrissy Teigen is one of the most down-to-earth celebrities around, and she proved it yet again Wednesday night when she posted a photo of her stretch marks on Twitter.

“Whatevs,” the model wrote alongside an up-close photo of her leg next to a glass of wine.

She followed that up with a tweet that read, “When I drink wine I say ‘whatevs,’ and sober Chrissy doesn’t like it.”

When I drink wine I say “whatevs” and sober Chrissy doesn’t like it — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2017

This isn’t the first time Teigen has showed off her stretch marks, as she shared a Snapchat video in August in which she wrote that her thighs have “tributaries,” as well as an Instagram photo from April 2015 of herself sitting cross-legged.

Bruises from bumping kitchen drawer handles for a week. Stretchies say hi! A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Apr 12, 2015 at 9:09pm PDT

Each time, fans were quick to admire Teigen for showing off something that so many women have, although the model later wrote that she doesn’t post her stretch marks for the praise.

“I post it because the wine also I like the pattern and they’re so soft,” she explained.

I do not post stretchies for the praise. I post it because the wine also I like the pattern and they’re so soft — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2017

Either way, we’re loving it!

