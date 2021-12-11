Chrissy Teigen Slammed Over Stripped Down Bathtime Selfie With Children

Wherever Chrissy Teigen goes, controversy is sure to follow. In a recent Instagram post, Teigen shared a photo of herself and her two children, Luna and Miles, enjoying bathtime with the caption “not pictured: endless bickering.” Teigen is topless In the photo, but any inappropriate bits are obscured by bubbles. Some people were supportive In the comments, calling the activity cute and relatable.

However, some people accused Teigen of being “thirsty” and inappropriate with the post and dragged her for including her children. “Here we go again with pictures like this again. Keep it private,” wrote one commenter. “Keep some memories private! Jeez,” posted another. “So thirsty she’s even got the kids involved [eyeroll emoji],” commented another. “Nope, not appropriate in front of your son!” wrote one follower. “Bickering with your kids is normal. Taking a bath with your kids is not,” wrote another.

The TV personality most recently found herself at the center of controversy after she hosted a Squid Game party with fellow A-list celebs, including Shay Mitchell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, at her home over the weekend themed around the hit South Korean Netflix original series, a theme that now has fans accusing her of being “tone deaf.”

For the party, Teigen enlisted the help of party planners Wife of the Party to transform her California home to mirror the set of the show, complete with including the maze staircase, bunk beds, and oversized money-stuffed piggy bank, PEOPLE confirmed. Party goers even got to take part in their own version of Squid Game, with Teigen sharing on social media that they played with a dunk tank, musical chairs, hide and seek, and even “a very riveting final game of pin the tail on the donkey,” with one person even walking away with a cash prize.

Attendees also dressed like the characters, with Teigen dressing as the “red light, green light” doll as her husband, John Legend, dressed as a VIP. Servers at the event, meanwhile, dressed up like Squid Game’s guards. While attendees seemed to enjoy their time at the party, many fans on social media felt the theme was completely “tone deaf” given the premise of the show.