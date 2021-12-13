John Legend Debuts New Tattoo Drawn by 5-Year-Old Daughter Luna

John Legend is baring some new ink courtesy of 5-year-old daughter Luna. The singer on Sunday took to his Instagram Story to reveal his newest tattoo, a bouquet of flowers on his arm, a design that was originally sketched by the budding artist in the family, little Luna, his oldest child with wife Chrissy Teigen.

Legend showed off his ink on his Instagram Story, where he shared two separate posts, the first showing tattoo artist Winter Stone in the process of tattooing and a second showing the end result. He wrote a photo of the completed tattoo, “new tattoo by [Winter Stone] based on a sketch by Luna.” Legend’s wife also documented the process on her own Instagram Story, where she shared a short clip as her husband got his new tattoo. The short video adorably began with little Luna carrying younger brother Miles, 3, around, before the camera panned to show Legend patiently sitting as Winter Stone carefully tattooed his arm.

Legend’s newest ink comes after his wife, Chrissy Teigen, stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier in the month, revealing during her appearance that her husband seemingly initially backed out of a deal to get custom art created by their daughter permanently inked on their skin. Speaking with DeGeneres, Teigen shared that one night as Luna was using her parents as her canvas, the 5-year-old “was like, ‘I love this. This is the best butterfly I’ve ever drawn,’ and I was like, ‘I agree.’” The model-turned-cookbook author went on to reveal that after Luna drew a floral bouquet on Legend’s arm, “he was like, ‘I’ll tattoo mine if you tattoo yours.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I don’t wanna say it, but yours looks a lot better than mine.’ But we support the arts in our household, so…”

While Teigen held up her end of the deal, Legend apparently didn’t, at least not until this weekend. Teigen told DeGeneres that her husband instead said, “I’ll take a picture of it and then I’ll go get it done,’” though when she went and got mine done, and he never went and got his done!”

Addressing his failure to hold up his end of the deal during a later appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Legend, who has been busy at work on The Voice and is also preparing for his upcoming Las Vegas residency, admitted that he “just forgot all about it.” Legend said his wife’s “appearance on Ellen reminded me and I called up our tattoo artist that did Chrissy’s.” Legend added that little Luna “drew a flower on my arm, and I would say it’s probably a better tattoo than Chrissy’s, and so I have no right to refuse it, honestly.”