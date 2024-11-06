Country Singer Charles Wesley Godwin’s Wife Samantha Suffers Pregnancy Loss

Country singer Charles Wesley Godwin and his wife Samantha are opening up about their heartbreaking pregnancy loss. In an Oct. 16 Instagram post, the couple revealed that on Aug. 22, their son, Samuel Corley Godwin, “was born and taken to heaven.”

“What was going to be a pregnancy announcement is instead a statement of grief,” Godwin wrote alongside maternity photos featuring his himself, wife and their two children, Gabriel and Abigail. “On August 22nd, our baby boy was born and taken to heaven.”

Godwin shared the heartbreaking news in October, noting that the month “is pregnancy & infant loss awareness month.” The “All Again” singer said that he and Samantha “felt compelled to share our story. We love Samuel as much as we do Gabriel and Abigail, and we wanted to celebrate his life and how much he’s impacted our lives and family.”

“We pray that no one ever feels this pain, but if you do, know you are not alone. To anyone who has gone through this before us, we feel you completely. God Bless,” he continued, concluding the post by writing, “Samuel Corley Godwin August 22, 2024.”

The heartbreaking announcement was met with a wave of support from Godwin’s followers. Reacting to the post, one person wrote, “Loss, miscarriages, infertility is so tough and not spoken about enough. Thanks for sharing your story.” Musician John Paul White wrote, “My heart breaks for you and your family. I can’t possibly fathom what you’re going through. All my love, friend. I’m so very sorry.” Philip Bowen commented, “My brother we have been there and there’s nothing quite like that kind of pain. All love to you both.”

Godwin and Samantha have been married since 2018. The couple first met at a local bar in Morgantown, West Virginia while he was still in college, he previously revealed. At the time, Godwin was playing blue grass with friends at the venue, the singer-songwriter recalling how he “met her there and tried to come on to her…and she denied me for two months, and then she finally gave in and went on a first date with me.” Despite Samantha’s initial hesitance to agree to a date, Godwin said that things “went well enough that we are married now… got the kiddos…”

The couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Oct. 6, with Samantha sharing a throwback photo from their wedding day and writing, “And I’d choose you, over and over again, [Charles] Happy 6 year Anniversary, my love.”