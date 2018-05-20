Chrissy Teigen Shares First Photo and Name of Her Baby Son

Chrissy Teigen revealed the name and first photo of her latest child with husband John Legend, introducing Miles Theodore Stephens on Sunday.

“Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens – We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles,” Teigen wrote. “Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!”

The photo has already received 1.1 million likes in less than an hour.

Legend, whose real name is John Roger Stephens, also shared the photo with a similar caption.

“Our new love, Miles Theodore Stephens,” he wrote.

Teigen first announced the arrival with a tweet posted on Thursday.

Somebody’s herrrrrrre! 🍼🤗🍼🤗 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 17, 2018

“Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” she wrote, adding baby bottle and smiley face emojis.

On Friday, she gave fans a taste of what the baby looked like after a fan asked if he looked like their first child, 2-year-old Luna Simone Stephens.

Same nose! He is a few weeks early so he’s litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises. We are in love. https://t.co/cASCxh6PvR — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 18, 2018

Ahead of Miles’ birth, the couple had decided to keep his sex a secret from the public. Apparently, that was the “Green Light” singer’s idea, as he wanted the couple to have one part of their pregnancy to themselves.

“I keep wanting to just say it because everyone knows everything about us, but he wants to have one thing for us,” Teigen told PopSugar.

However, Teigen had a bit of trouble keeping things under wraps. She apparently told “thousands” of people, but it did not spill to the public.

“I’m shocked it hasn’t been anywhere,” Teigen said. “I mean, at Lip Sync Battle, I have a hot mic. It’s always on. And Casey, our producer, will constantly [be like] ‘You know, you’re mic’d right now.’ I will never remember that I’m mic’d, ever.”

She continued, “I’ll run up to celebrities, and they’ll be like ‘What are you having?’ I have told thousands of people. I’ll probably tell you when you shut this [recording] off.”

Teigen’s fans were thrilled with the news of the baby boy’s arrival sending her countless of tweets.

“Welcome to the world, Miles,” one fan wrote. You have some pretty rad parents!

Another added, “He’s adorable, and it’s obvious he’ll be great at Twitter!”

Many well wishes to you, John, Luna, Pepper, Papa and puppies! Welcome to the world, Miles. You have some pretty rad parents! pic.twitter.com/iwMOalZJd2 — ®™ (@DebUrTheWorst) May 20, 2018