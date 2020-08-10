Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Welcome First Child Together

✖

Congratulations are in order for Katherine Schwarzenegger and husband Chris Pratt, as they have officially welcomed their first child together. After it was confirmed in April that they were expecting, Schwarzenegger's brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight on Sunday that the couple are officially parents! The bundle of joy joins Pratt's 7-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris.

According to Patrick, who was spotted in in Santa Barbara, California doing a little shopping with a package with a pink ribbon, the new parents are "doing great." He refrained from offering any further details, such as when the little one entered the world or the baby's sex and name. At this time, neither Schwarzenegger nor Pratt have confirmed the news themselves.

The outlet reports that despite Patrick's secrecy, Pratt's vehicle was seen at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California, on Friday afternoon. Not long after, Schwarzenegger's family – her father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, mother, Maria Shriver, and siblings, Christina and Christopher – paid a visit to the couple’s home. Shriver returned after that day to spend some more quality time with her daughter. A delivery van was also seen delivering flowers to the residence on Saturday.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger started dating in summer 2018. They married in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California on June 8, 2019. In April of this year, sources confirmed to multiple outlets that they were expecting. Speaking to PEOPLE, a source said that "after they got married, they couldn't wait to grow their family" and that they couldn't "wait for Jack to have a sibling."

"Chris and Katherine are extremely happy to be pregnant with their first child," a source told ET at the time. "The couple knew going into their relationship that having kids together was important to them, so when they found out the news, they were extremely happy. Although Katherine was busy promoting her book in the beginning of her pregnancy, she now has time to be at home and get things ready for when the new addition arrives. Chris is so excited."

The pregnancy news was confirmed just days later when Pratt appeared as a guest on Shriver's Instagram Live series #HomeTogether. During the segment, Shriver noted that Pratt was "gonna have another beautiful family member." In the weeks that have followed, Schwarzenegger had shown off her baby bump on a handful of occasions. On Aug. 1, Pratt took to his Instagram Story to document his recent hike with his wife, joking "Ready to pop, still don't stop."