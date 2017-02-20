Chelsea Clinton Brings Her 2-Year-Old Daughter to First Protest

(Photo: Twitter/@slate )

Chelsea Clinton‘s daughter is marching in her mother’s footsteps even though she’s barely big enough to walk.

The former First Daughter took two-year-old Charlotte Clinton Mezvinsky to her first protest on Sunday. The family attended the “Today, I Am a Muslim Too” rally in New York City, which protested President Trump’s temporary ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.

“Thank you to all who organized #IAmAMuslimToo today — Charlotte’s 1st protest rally. #NoBanNoWallNoRaids,” she tweeted alongside a photo from the event.

The rally attracted an estimated 1,000 attendees, including Mayor Bill DeBlasio who co-hosted the event with Russell Simmons.

