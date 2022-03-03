Charlie Sheen Is Returning to TV in New Series

Charlie Sheen is making his way back to television for the new dramedy series Ramble On, Deadline reports. The Two and a Half Men alum stars as himself in the new series by Entourage creator Doug Ellin alongside HBO series alum Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon, who also play themselves as the Hollywood veterans look to “reinvent their voices alongside up and comers looking to establish their own.”

Ramble On will also feature Sheen’s father Martin Sheen, Kimiko Glenn, Bre-Z, John C. McGinley, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Zulay Henao, Mark Cuban, James Hiroyuki Liao, Harvey Guillén, Ana Ortiz, Sara Sanderson, Mikaela Hoover and Adam Waheed with a guest appearance by Entourage alum Emmanuelle Chriqui. The pilot episode wrapped filming this week, and producers are reportedly in talks with buyers for the show while considering other methods of distribution.

“This idea has been spinning in my head for years and seeing it come to life is incredible,” said Ellin to Deadline. “I feel beyond grateful that so many of my Entourage crew and cast members, along with some of the most talented, comedic forces in the industry, have joined us on this exciting new journey.We cannot wait to share this with the world.”

Sheen is best known for his role as bachelor Charlie Harper in the CBS comedy also starring Jon Cryer. After eight seasons, Sheen was replaced by Ashton Kutcher after making disparaging comments about creator Chuck Lorre, but Cryer told PEOPLE in 2020 he had nothing but kind words for his former co-star.

“Charlie and I really hit it off,” Cryer said at the time. “We had a great first few years on that show. It was incredibly smooth, we had a lovely time, it was working really well.” Speculating that Sheen resumed his drug habit after his divorce from Denise Richards, Cryer continued, “At first he could handle it, and he was still incredibly professional — and still lovely, by the way, to everybody on set — but you could just see that stuff was wearing on him.”

“It was one of the first internet s-tstorms, plus there’s the fact that all of our jobs are tied into this guy, and we’re all his friends,” Cryer recalled of the later days working with Sheen. “It was very, very strange and [there were] aspects of it that I absolutely hated, but you know, I’m thankful for the years that were great.”