Carson Daly’s youngest daughter was an unexpected and adorable co-host on TODAY‘s Monday morning broadcast. While producing a segment from home about Janet Jackson’s new documentary titled Janet, the morning show host was in for a surprise when 9-month-old daughter Goldie toddled into the room.

Daly’s co-hosts, Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Hoda Kotb, and Sheinelle Jones, couldn’t help but get excited to hear her baby babbling off-camera, with Kotb asking, “Who do we have?” Roker added, “Do we have Go Go?” as Goldie jumped up to sit on her dad’s lap. “Hey, sweetheart!” A surprised and amused Daly asked his daughter, “Did you just walk in here by yourself?” to which the little one answered, “Yeah!”

Goldie then helped hold up graphics for a number of segments from her dad’s lap, including one of John Travolta she was even able to identify correctly. At the end of the show, Goldie waved goodbye to her new fans, even blowing kisses to the audience as the broadcast wrapped up. TODAY viewers thought the work-from-home foible was absolutely adorable, with one YouTuber commenting, “She followed directions like a pro! What a cutie.” Another added, “Goldie is so cute.She looks like her daddy.Nice work Carson.God bless.”

Daly and his wife Siri are also parents to daughters London, 6, and Etta, 8, as well as son Jackson, 11. In honor of Father’s Day 2021, Daly penned an essay for TODAY about how important talking about mental health with his children is. “When they’re young, you have an opportunity to frame the conversation of mental health any way you want, because you’re a parent and your kids listen to you,” he wrote. “The key for me is to do it now, and do it often.”

Daly revealed that his oldest daughter is talking to a mental health professional after he and his wife explained to her there are doctors for your mind as well as your body. “The idea is that when the kids grow up, when they’re in high school or in college or they’re young adults, this is all they’ve ever known: If something is going on in your brain, you talk to somebody,” he explained. “You communicate your thoughts the same way you would if something was happening with your body.”