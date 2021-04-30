Carson Daly's 6-Year-Old Daughter London Adorably Crashes 'Today' Show Segment

✖

The Today show had an extra special guest Friday when Carson Daly's 6-year-old daughter London crashed the morning show. The adorable surprise guest made her appearance and sparked plenty of laughter, as her Today show co-anchor father was presenting the latest entertainment news on PopStart Friday morning.

Videoing in from home, Carson presented the latest Mila Kunis-related news, telling viewers, "and finally, ladies and gentleman, Mila Kunis." As daughter Etta Jones held up the graphics for the segment, Carson continued, "last night, the actress sat down with Stephen Colbert and revealed some shocking investment advice that she gave her then-boyfriend Ashton Kutcher." All the while, Carson’s co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin struggled to keep their composure, breaking out into laughter as little London appeared behind her father, who was initially none the wiser, to show off her best dance moves and silly faces.

Mila Kunis reveals the bad financial advice she gave to her husband, Ashton Kutcher. pic.twitter.com/kXWMXhuAsK — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 30, 2021

Carson was quickly clued in to what was happening behind him, stating, "I'm sorry. I'm distracted because London has joined the fray." As the 6-year-old continued to dance, Guthrie chimed in with, "I'm sorry, Carson, it's The London Show," and encouraged the proud dad to "let her sit on your lap. She's got it going on." The co-anchors also gave plenty of praise to Etta, who they said "has done a lovely job of the graphics" and was "very professional," with Guthrie adding that London "is a star."

The hilarious moment sparked laughter from more than just the judges, with viewers taking to social media to react. One person said the moment was all too relatable, tweeting, "Carson is every parent working from home over the last year. I cackled. Lolo is adorable. Great, professional job, Graphics Department!" Another person agreed, adding, "It's every parent. Every day. For the past year." Several viewers couldn't help but gush over the moment, dubbing it "awesome!"

Carson and his wife, Siri, welcomed London on Aug. 20, 2014. Appearing on the Today shower shortly after her birth, Daly opened up about his baby girl's name, revealing that her middle name, Rose, "was my grandma's name." Carson and Siri became engaged in June 2013 and tied the knot in 2015. Along with London and Etta, they are also parents to son Jackson James and daughter Goldie Patricia.