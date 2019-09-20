Carson Daly and Wife Siri Expecting Baby No. 4

Today Show co-host Carson Daly is about to be a dad again! The NBC personality and his wife Siri announced in a segment and statement on Friday that they are expecting baby number four.

“Siri Daly, my incredible wife, she is gearing up for a big spring because that’s when she’s going to give birth to fourth and newest member of the Daly family,” Carson told his Today co-hosts as they rejoiced and began hugging him in celebration. “That’s right, she’s pregnant. I love you!”

The happy couple later issued a statement to Today‘s website: “We couldn’t be happier to share the news that our family is growing by one this spring. We are continually amazed by God’s blessings in our lives. Our entire family is grateful and so excited!”

The Daly’s are already parents to 10-year-old Jackson, 7-year-old Etta, and 5-year-old London. Siri is currently 12 weeks along with the new addition.

Based on basic calculations, the Daly’s will likely welcome their new baby in late February or early March.

Many fans of the former TRL host have since taken to social media to express their excitement over the news, with one person tweeting, “Carson Daly has been an icon in our house for years. Couldn’t be happier for this special couple!”

“This was so cool that I watched it three times! Congratulations to you both!” another fan exclaimed, while someone else commented, “this made me smile so big!!!!!! congrats carson & siri.”

Notably, earlier this year, Daly announced that he was ending his late night series Last Call so that he could spend more time with his family.

“If you had told me in 2002 I would be a part of the historic NBC late-night family for 17 years, I would have said you were crazy,” Daly said in a February statement announcing his exit. “Hard to believe it’s been so long – 2,000 episodes. It’s time to move on to something new and let someone else have access to this incredible platform.”

“My 20’s was about finding a good job. My 30’s was about taking on as many of them as I could. Now, in my 40’s, I’m focused on quality over quantity,” he continued, “I’m forever grateful and proud to all who have worked with us at Last Call over the years. So many have gone on to achieve incredible success.”

“I’m very excited to fulfill other areas I’m passionate about within our company. The Golf Channel has always been a favorite of mine and we have a few exciting things in the works. I look forward to building on that,” Daly added. “I could have all the jobs in the world, but none of them are more important to me than that of Dad. My family will always remain my top priority and greatest gig.”

