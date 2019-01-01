Carrie Underwood’s Son Cuddles Her Bare Bump as She Rings in 2019 With ‘Her Boys’

On Tuesday, Carrie Underwood shared a photo of her son Isaiah cuddling her bare baby bump, as she rang in 2019 with “her boys.”

In the black and white photo shared to Instagram, Underwood can be seen looking at the camera as her almost-4-year-old snuggles her pregnant tummy.

“Kicking off 2019 right…Me and my boys cuddled up watching a movie. Yes, I’m wearing Mike’s shirt,” she wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag “#LettingItAllHangOut.”

Many of the country superstar’s fans have since commented on the sweet photo, with one person writing, “This is a beautiful picture. I love how real you are. Hope the rest of your pregnancy is smooth!!”

“Happy New Year [Carrie Underwood!] Thanks for keeping it real and you look gorgeous,” another fan said.

“I can’t wait to see the little baby,” someone else wrote, “and I’m SO EXCITED because when you come to Tennessee in September this year I’m gonna be at your concert ‼️‼️”

Underwood and her husband — Nashville Predators hockey player Mike Fisher — announced in August that they were expecting their second child, another boy.

Recently, Underwood joked about having trouble sleeping during her pregnancy, taking to Twitter to suggest that maybe “dads” should have to experience it too.

“Dear pregnancy insomnia, Please go bother someone else… like dads. Go bother dads,” she tweeted out on Dec. 21, just a few days before Christmas. “My husband sleeps so soundly and peacefully and I’ve been awake for 2 hours (so far). How is that fair? Imma lose my mind!”

“Worst part about insomnia = waking up this morning to see what I bought online while I was up,” she layter added in a follow-up tweet. “I just realized I spent over $600 on makeup.”

At this time, Underwood has not shared an official due date, but Country Living reported that Taylor Dye of Maddie & Tae let slip that the songstress is due in January.