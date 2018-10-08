Every Carrie Underwood Baby Bump Sighting

Since announcing her and husband Mike Fisher’s second pregnancy this summer, Carrie Underwood has been spotted rocking her growing baby bump from time to time. Fans of the always stylish country music superstar can’t get enough of her figure when it comes to her sculpted legs and adorable stage outfits — and that goes for her baby belly, too.

Continue scrolling to see every time Carrie Underwood has flaunted her baby bump since announcing baby number two.

Opry City Stage in New York

In one of Underwood’s first public appearances since announcing her pregnancy in August, the tiny baby bump was visible beneath a simple black T-shirt while walking the streets of New York City during a day in September of interviews promoting her new album, Cry Pretty.

The shirt was emblazoned with lyrics from her sports anthem “The Champion,” and read, “invincible, unbreakable, unstoppable, unshakable.”

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

The baby bump was out on display when Underwood made her way to the studio before her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in September, where she sang on the outdoor stage.

Underwood announced in August that she and Fisher were expecting their second child together. She made the announcement at the same time she revealed details for her upcoming tour, which begins in May.

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” Underwood said a video shared to social media. “This has just been a dream come true, with album and with baby news and all that stuff, we’re so excited and so glad that you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us.”

Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Although Underwood wore a long red trench coat to her Walk of Fame ceremony, fans were given a subtle view of the bump beneath thanks to the coat’s belt, which showed off a cinched waist a bit higher up than it might typically look on her.

During her speech, she gushed over the fact that she has her own star now. “How does a girl from Checotah, Oklahoma end up with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? I will tell you how. Believe,” she said. “I have been so blessed in my life with those who have believed in me. I was so blessed to be born into an incredible family who’s here today. My mom and dad would take me to talent shows and want me to sing everywhere … driving me to places, taking me to sing places – just being incredibly encouraging. There was belief there.”

iHeartRadio Music Festival

While promoting her single “Love Wins” at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in September, she donned a metallic maternity shirt that glittered under the stage lights. She kept her set short, sharing a secret with the crowd afterward.

“My baby was kicking during that one,” she told the crowd after singing “Last Name.” “My baby likes you guys.”

Duet with Jimmy Fallon

Underwood wore a loose-fitting black top during her duet with Jimmy Fallon in September during The Tonight Show‘s historic episode in Central Park, so fans couldn’t get a full-on glimpse of the bump — although it was still visible. The two sang a rendition of Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers’ “Islands in the Stream” before thousands of people in a live audience.

During her interview that night, she shared that she secretly “judges” her and Fisher’s 3-year-old son, Isaiah’s singing voice.

“Is that wrong?” she asked, joking, “I’m like judging my 3 1/2-year-old child to see if he can sing.” She added that she would be fine if Isaiah grew up and had no interest in music.

“If he is not musically inclined, that is fine,” Underwood said of her son. “I’m excited to find out what he loves and is passionate about and is good at and I will support that. But I really want him to sing.”

Melbourne photo shoot

When on a visit to Melbourne, Victoria in Australia, Underwood showed off her maternity fashion chops in a photo shoot. In the photos, she covered her baby bump with a floral body-length coat and a black body suit.

She wore the stunning outfit before performing at the Sunrise AFL Grand Final Show in September.

American Music Awards rehearsal

The “Cry Pretty” singer gave fans their best view yet of her growing belly when she shared a photo of herself rehearsing her song “Spinning Bottles” for the American Music Awards.

“Rehearsing for the AMAs,” she captioned the photo, in which she held onto the microphone and mic stand while closing her eyes. Fans could see her baby bump beneath her blue denim shirt.

“Cutest bump ever!!” one fan said, with many others echoing her sentiments.