Cardi B Misses Important Court Deadline in Assault Case

Cardi B missed an important deadline in the plea deal she accepted for her assault charge: community service. The rapper was ordered to complete at least 15 days of community service after a fight at a strip club in August of 2018. According to a report by TMZ, the judge has extended the deadline, but not by much.

Cardi B was arrested over four years ago in Queens, New York and was charged with assault and reckless endangerment – both misdemeanors. Two women who were bartenders at the club claimed that Cardi B and her entourage "threw bottles and alcohol at them," which Cardi denied at the time. However, when Cardi failed to show up at her first court date a jury indicted her on 14 charges, two of which were felonies, making this case much more serious. Finally, in September of 2022 Cardi accepted a deal, pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment.

Cardi was sentenced to 15 days of community service, and apparently, the deadline to complete them has passed. On Tuesday, she appeared back in court where the judge extended the deadline until March 1. That means that Cardi will need to do community service for 15 out of the next 41 days or risk further consequences. It's not clear what would come next if she missed the deadline again.

Cardi's lawyer, Drew Findling, told reporters: "Personally and professionally, Cardi is dedicated to community service and charitable endeavors. She therefore appreciates the court giving her until March 1st to complete her community service commitment in Queens, New York." Her team also said that she would get to work on her community service this week.

The other major stipulation of the plea deal was that Cardi stay away from the two victims for at least three years, which doesn't seem to be a problem. Cardi made a serious fashion statement at the courthouse in a floor-length white fur coat and a skintight dress. She wore high heels and sunglasses throughout the proceedings as well.

Hopefully, this obligation won't interrupt Cardi's work on her long-awaited second studio album. The 2020 viral hit "WAP" was actually the first single for that album, while "Up" was the second. Since that song dropped in February of 2021, fans have been getting more and more impatient waiting for another big batch of songs from the rapper. There has been no news on the project in over a year.