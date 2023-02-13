Cardi B and Offset Are Getting Their Own McDonald's Meal

Cardi B and Offset's relationship is going so strong that they are teaming up with McDonald's for a special Valentine's Day meal. The music power couple starred in a commercial for the fast food giant, released on Sunday before the Super Bowl, with the two trading questions at a McDonald's. The Cardi B & Offset Meal will only be available for a limited time starting on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The meal deal includes Cardi B's favorite simple Cheeseburger, paired with BBQ sauce and a large Coca-Cola. Offset's Quarter Pounder with Cheese and a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst is also included. There is also a large order of fries and a hot Apple Pie for couples to share. The meal items are also served in a fun Valentine's Day-inspired packaging.

"Let me tell you, McDonald's is date night done right," Offset said in a statement. "It doesn't have to be all boujee. Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun, that's it." Cardi B added that she is "always asking Offset to take me to McDonald's... and now, Offset and I have a meal named after us! I want all my fans to try it – especially with that BBQ sauce."

The Cardi B & Offset Meal is not the only item joining McDonald's menus nationwide this month. On Feb. 20, McDonald's will bring back the beloved mint-flavored Shamrock Shake. The Oreo Shamrock Shake, which adds cookie chunks to the drink, is also returning.

McDonald's found surprising success with its celebrity meals, dating back to its 1992 partnership with Michael Jordan. The recent trend kicked off in 2020 when the Travis Scott meal became available. Scott's meal included a Quarter Pounder with Cheese and bacon, a medium order of fries, BBQ sauce, and a Sprite. Saweetie, BTS, J Balvin, and Mariah Carey have also teamed up with McDonald's. Megan Thee Stallion also created a meal with Popeyes, while Lil Huddy and Charli D'Amelio worked with Burger King and Dunkin', respectively.

Cardi B and Offset married in 2017 and are parents to daughter Kulture, 4, and son Wave, 1. Cardi filed for divorce in September 2020, but she dismissed the case less than two months later. On The Jason Lee Show in January, Cardi said Offset "fought" to save his marriage and stopped doing something that bothered her. That "showed me that he wanted to change for me," she said.