Cameron Diaz Fans Were Worried When She Started Randomly Trending Amid Surprise Baby News

In case you missed it, Cameron Diaz announced some very exciting news on Friday, Jan. 3 — the actor and her husband, Benji Madden, became parents. As a result of this pretty major news, Diaz’s name was trending on Twitter. For many users who were unaware of the baby announcement, the fact that the actor’s name was trending initially caused some worries.

“Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are trending and I thought they had announced a divorce or something but turns out it’s the complete opposite, they’re very much in love and had a baby girl,” one Twitter user wrote, describing their initial confusion over the seemingly random trending topic. “Congratulations to them.”

“i was physically shaking with terror when i saw cameron diaz trending,” another user wrote. “phew never been so pleased to hear that someone has had a human child.”

cameron diaz was trending and i started freaking out cause i thought something had happened — 𝒂𝒏𝒆☀︎ (@divinesabs) January 3, 2020

“Saw Cameron Diaz trending and got worried,” yet another user concurred. “Turns out, she just had a kid. Congrats!”

Like these fans quickly realized, Diaz was indeed trending on Twitter on Jan. 3 because of that aforementioned, surprising baby news. The Charlie’s Angels star announced the news herself via Instagram by writing a lovely message to her fans.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” Diaz wrote. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

“She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” the actor continued to share on Instagram (Madden posted the same message on his own account). “While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute! Some would even say RAD.”

“From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade,” she ended the post, which was signed off with a red heart emoji and “Sincerely, Cameron&Benji.”

Diaz and Madden first sparked romance rumors in May 2014 and went on to tie the knot in January 2015, per PEOPLE. The new addition to their family is the first child for both of them.

