Brad Pitt Gets Major Win in Angelina Jolie Custody Battle

Brad Pitt has just landed a major win in his custody battle with ex Angelina Jolie. According to Us Weekly, Pitt has been awarded joint custody of the couple's children: Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. The former couple are also co-parents of 19-year-old Maddox, who is currently attending college at Yonsei University in South Korea.

Us Weekly cited court documents that outlined the explanation for the judge's ruling in the custody hearing. "[Jolie’s] testimony lacked credibility in many important areas, and the existing custody order between the parties must be modified, per Mr. Pitt’s request, in the best interests of the children," the legal docs stated. Jolie previously fired back at Judge John Ouderkirk after he refused to testify in the case. In court documents filed on May 24, Jolie alleged that the children could offer testimony that provides evidence paramount to their own well-being.

"Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case," Jolie's legal team stated the court documents. The actress reportedly argued that Judge Ouderkirk "failed to adequately consider" a section of California courts code that dictates not awarding custody to individuals with a history of domestic violence as it is not in the best interest of the children. No specific details were proved regarding the nature of the "evidence," but Jolie had previously accused Pitt of domestic violence in court documents.

Pitt and Jolie first began dating in 2006 and later married in 2014. Together they share six children. In 2016, Pitt and Jolie separated, with the actress filing for divorce by citing irreconcilable differences. "This decision was made for the health of the family," the couple's lawyer, Robert Offer, said in a statement at the time. "She will not be commenting, and asks that the family be given its privacy at this time."

In early 2021, it was reported that Jolie had "proof and authority in support" of domestic violence claims she brought against Pitt in the past, which were alleged to have involved an altercation with Maddox. Pitt had not spoken publicly about the ongoing court battle but has reportedly been upset at the leak regarding his children being willing to testify. A source told Page Six, "Brad and his camp has never attacked Angelina. But his camp feels this leak was calculated to sway opinion ahead of the conclusion of their trial."