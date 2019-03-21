‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Jacqueline MacInnes Woods Welcomes First Child

The Bold and the Beautiful star Jacqueline MacInnes Woods and husband Elan Ruspolithis have welcomed their first child together.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Rise Harlen Ruspoli, on Monday, March 4, nearly a month after her initial Feb. 12 due date. The couple chose the unique moniker because “Rise means growth, the simplicity of moving forward.” The little boy weighed 7 lbs., 13 oz., and measured 21½ inches.

“We look to our son as an uplifting force toward positive change and a better world,” Woods told PEOPLE when announcing the birth. “Thank you for going on this incredible journey with me! Giving me great tips and telling me all about your pregnancy/delivery stories.”

Woods and Ruspolithis eloped in July 2018 after having become engaged in November 2017. In October, they announced that they were expanding their family by one.

“The rumors are truuuuee!! It’s not just a burrito in my belly it’s a burrito AND A BABY!!!! Ya gurrrlls PREGNANT!! So excited for this new chapter and SO happy I get to share it with all of you!” Wood wrote.

“When the storyline called for Steffy to model in the Intimates Lingerie fashion show, I wasn’t going to step down because I’m pregnant,” she continued. I was going to strut my stuff and embrace it! And that’s what I’m doing. Embracing this journey. Thank you for all of your love and continued support and a BIG Thank You to Brad Bell for allowing me to announce in such a special way.”

In the months that followed, Woods was eager to keep her fans in the loop, and frequently sought their advice throughout her pregnancy journey. In February, she sent out a request seeking tips on how to kickstart labor, as she was already more than a week past her due date.

“So, I’m past my due date! Dr. originally had me at the 12th then put me to the 19th and now here we areeeee!! My Mom was pregnant with me for 10 and a half months!” she wrote. “Trying not to be induced but if that’s God’s plan then that’s the plan! Any tips to get this baby out naturally before we have to induce? He just loves being in here.”

Since welcoming her son, Woods has continued to keep fans updated, recently sharing a video to her Instagram Story showing Rise seated in a bouncer spending some time with the family dog.