Bode Miller’s Wife Morgan Honors Late Daughter After Welcoming Twins: ‘She Had Her Hand in All of This’

Bode Miller and his wife Morgan had their late daughter Emeline Grier on their minds as they welcomed twin boys recently. Morgan said in a new interview she has felt her daughter’s presence through her entire pregnancy journey. Emeline Grier tragically drowned in June 2018 at 19 months old.

“Talk about divine intervention with this entire delivery,” Morgan told PEOPLE. “There’s no question in my mind that she had her hand in all of this. She’s still very much here.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple welcomed the boys on Friday, Nov. 8. With friends and family coming together to celebrate their new babies, the Olympic skier and his wife are appreciative how they have also kept their late daughter in their hearts.

“It’s been really special because everybody celebrates this with us but they also at the same time remember Emmy,” Morgan told the outlet. “And that makes it special that she’s not forgotten.”

The professional beach volleyball player reflected on having children since losing Emeline, including son Easton Vaughn Rekey in October 2018 back when she announced her pregnancy in August.

“Losing a child while pregnant was the most confusing experience of my life,” Morgan wrote on Instagram. “The conflict of emotions from what was pure joy turned to guilt and terror overnight. How could I love this baby the way I loved Emmy? Was it okay to love this baby the way I loved Emmy? It felt like by loving my son, I was trying to replace her.”

She continued, “The fear of birthing my son and what that meant… a monumental step forward… proof that time continued without her when all I wanted was for time to stop. But let me say this… I couldn’t have been more wrong.”

Bode spoke out about their twins’ birth on Today, where he revealed the news just days after welcoming the babies into their family.

“The birth story was one of the more crazy things I’ve ever experienced,” he said. “None of the midwives actually made it on time.”

“By the time they got there, me and my mom were holding the babies,” he said. “Luckily my mom was a midwife, but she hadn’t delivered babies in 20-plus years, and she never delivered twins. We were both pretty relaxed and pretty casual, but we were certainly not qualified to be doing an unassisted home delivery of twins!”

The couple also shares 4-year-old son, Nash.