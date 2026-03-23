Bobby Bones and Wife Caitlin Parker Estell Welcome Baby Girl, Share Photos and Name

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Estell are officially parents!

The country radio personality, 45, and his wife announced on Instagram Friday that they had welcomed their first child together, daughter Billie Celine Estell.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sharing cuddled-up photos of their newly-expanded family, the couple captioned their joint birth announcement, “Our daughter, Billie Celine Estell. She’s named after her grandpa, and we can’t believe she’s ours.”

The announcement was met with congratulations from the world of country music as well as from Bones’ fellow Dancing With the Stars alum.

“Grandpa names are the best names,” wrote singer Lauren Alaina, who added, “My heart.” Fellow country star Kane Brown left several heart emojis in a comment as he shared his “congratulations,” while Dancing With the Stars alum Kaitlyn Bristowe commented, “Sweetness. I love the name. Congratulations,” and former pro added, “Oh my gosh congratulations you two!! Welcome to the greatest years of your life xx!”

Bones and Estell announced the news that they were expecting their first child together back in September, as the Bobby Bones Show host shared a mirror selfie that showed him hugging his wife’s pregnant stomach. The big reveal was captioned with a baby emoji and a red heart emoji, and the mom-to-be shared the post on her Instagram Story with the added comment, “Parents.”

Bobby Bones, Caitlin Parker at the 60th Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Bones and Estell tied the knot in their Nashville-area home back in 2021 after meeting during a 2019 taping of Dancing With the Stars. Bones, who won Season 27 of the ABC dance competition the year before, was attending in support of his friend Alaina, while Estell attended alongside a friend.

Bones told PopCulture.com shortly after he and Estell said “I do” that it was her “annoying” quality of being “better” than him at everything he’s known for that had him convinced she was the one.

“I knew she was the one whenever … I felt like she could check me on things, and I understood I was actually getting help, not someone kind of knocking me down,” he admitted, jokingly adding, “She’s also super hot, and that didn’t hurt.”

He continued, “It was mostly me being able to go, ‘Wow you are an addition to my life that makes me better than just someone running alongside.’”