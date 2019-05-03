Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Fans Gush Over Couple’s Red Carpet Pregnancy Reveal

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds‘ fans offered their congratulations to the superstar couple after they revealed they are expecting baby number three while walking the red carpet at Thursday’s Pokemon: Detective Pikachu premiere.

@VancityReynolds @blakelively wow. Congrats guys. Because of you I believe in love. Lol. Jk. But you guys are cool. — Bk Broiler (@bkings001) May 3, 2019

She’s PikaPregnant ⚡️⚡️ — 𝓐𝓷𝓰𝓲𝓮 𝓒𝓪𝓴𝓮𝓼 🎂 (@mcglitterpants) May 2, 2019

Lively, 31, surprised everyone at the premiere by wearing a tight-fitting Pikachu-matching yellow dress that announced the pregnancy news for her. Reynolds was close by Lively, wearing a tan suit and a jean vest.

Reynolds, 42, are already parents to two daughters, James, 4, and Inez, 2. The couple has kept them out of the spotlight, but they did appear at Reynolds’ 2016 Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.

She always look gorgeous pregnant ❤️ — 💞Rachel💞🌸💫🦋 (@XoBabyDollXo) May 3, 2019

She always looks so good while pregnant, I freaking love Blake. — leighton (@leightonm12) May 3, 2019

The news comes just after Reynolds told PEOPLE the couple never make movies at the same time, to make sure they can all travel together as a unit.

“Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other,” the Deadpool actor explained. “We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us. The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we’re home.”

Reynolds also said he was happy to finally be involved in a family movie that his children are interested in. After all, 4-year-olds are not the target audience for Deadpool.

“To be a part of a film that my wife, Blake, is as excited about as my two daughters is unusual and super-exciting for me,” Reynolds said of working on Detective Pikachu. “It’s so cool to see my girls pumped.”

While in Tokyo, Reynolds said the themes of Detective Pikachu‘s script really attracted him to the project.

“When I was first approached by them, I admittedly didn’t know much about Pokémon… they sent me a fully rendered Pikachu paired to my voice — they used some dialogue from Deadpool 1 — That sold me, I said yes,” Reynolds told Extra. “I read the script. It was amazing, it was this great mystery wrapped in kind of the universal themes of love and loss and home and family.”

Reynolds said his daughters did not “fully understand” that he was the voice of Pikachu.

“My daughter James said I sound like him. She said, ‘You sound like Detective Pikachu!’ and I didn’t really acknowledge it, was just like, ‘Really? Tell me more about that,’” he said. “I want to leave it as a surprise to them. We will all go see it opening day and then I will let them know it’s me.”

Detective Pikachu hits theaters on May 10. Lively’s next movie, The Rhythm Section with Jude Law, opens on Nov. 22.

Photo credit: Michael Stewart/FilmMagic/Getty Images