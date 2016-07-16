WATCH: Blake Lively Reveals that Baby James Calls Jimmy Fallon ‘Dada’

On a previous visit to The Tonight Show, Blake Lively was given a cut-out of Jimmy Fallon to carry around and take pictures with, according to Popsugar.com. When Lively took it home, however, something interesting happened.

"It sort of messed up my home life a little," Lively admitted when Fallon asked her if she enjoyed having a cut-out of him with her. "It caused some problems at home."

Lively then cuts to a home video, warning Fallon that he should prepare himself because this could be a big moment.

The video shows Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughter, James, walk up to the Fallon cut-out and give him a kiss on the chest. From there you can hear Lively ask James where "Dada" is. That is when things get weird – James points to the Fallon cut-out and says "Jimmy."

"I think I should do a paternity test," Lively jokes with Fallon after the video.

Apparently, according to Lively, ever since they took the cut-out home, James calls Fallon 'Dada.' We think it's adorable, but we wonder if Reynolds feels the same way!