Blac Chyna and Daughter Dream Kardashian Wear Matching Striped Swimsuits to the Pool

Dreammmmmmmmmm 🎀 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

Dream is a total Rob Kardashian mini-me in this new photo!

Blac Chyna and her daughter spent time by the pool at Amber Rose’s home on Sunday afternoon, E! News reports. The mother-daughter duo rocked matching blue and white swimsuits, while Dream wore a white floppy hat and Chyna finished her look with oversized sunglasses.

MORE: Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Will Not Film Season 2 of ‘Rob & Chyna’ Due to Split

“Dreammmmmmmmmm,” Chyna captioned the precious snapshot.

Chyna also shared a photo with her BFF Amber Rose posing poolside in their stylish swimsuits. “Sunday funday at Muva house,” the mother-of-two wrote.

Chyna attended the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards with her son King Cairo on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Although she has been enjoying time with her children, she recently broke up with Rob Kardashian. It was reported that the former couple will not film the second season of their reality TV show Rob & Chyna.

Sunday funday at Muva house A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

