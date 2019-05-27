Blac Chyna Aims to Maintain ‘Good Relationship’ With Ex Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are continuing to maintain a “good relationship” following years of drama surrounding the co-parenting of their 2-year-old daughter Dream.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at her Lashed Cosmetics booth at RuPaul’s DragCon LA 2019 on Sunday, Chyna opened up about her relationship with her ex and their efforts to continue mending their relationship for the sake of their child.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and co-parenting is a healthy type of thing,” she said. “It’s something that a lot of people need to practice.”

Chyna added that for now, she is remaining focused on the next chapter in her life, which includes an effort to be “more open and more verbal.”

“Just being more open and more verbal and connecting with the people and trying to figure out what’s the next step as far as being a mom, a friend, a business owner, overall [is important],” she said.

After a contentious public breakup in 2017 that led to a years-long legal battle and highly-publicized drama, the former couple seemed to be ready to put the past behind them when, in February of this year, they both took to Twitter to share a message of peace.

“Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases,” Kardashian wrote, referring to Chyna by her real name, Angela Renée White.

The statement was co-signed by Chyna, who retweeted the message, adding, “Robert and I [sic] only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!”

Shortly after, they showcased their words being put into practice when in March it was revealed that their child support battle had been settled. According to the settlement, which was approved by a judge, Kardashian and Chyna will split custody of their daughter 50/50 and “no child support shall be payable by either party to the other.”

Speaking out about the case following the ruling, Kardashian had praised Chyna, who he said had chosen to drop the case.

“Angela the mother of my child whom I have a wonderful relationship with decided to drop the child support case because she felt it was in the best interest of our daughter,” he wrote at the time. “Reports of her wanting to have drinks was totally false and her being late was in reference to a prior meeting concerning our daughter. Please stop creating all these falsehoods concerning Angela and I.”

Along with Dream, Chyna is also mom to 6-year-old son King Cairo, whom she shares with Tyga.