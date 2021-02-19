Bindi Irwin Reflects on 'Mess' of a Year While Celebrating Special Occasion in 'Crikey! It's the Irwins' Exclusive Preview

Bindi Irwin is looking back on the highs and lows of a "mess" of a year as the Crikey! It's the Irwins star prepares to celebrate a very special day at the Australia Zoo. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's all-new episode, streaming on discovery+, the daughter of Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin prepares to celebrate the first birthday of Kingston, a Southern White Rhino, looking back on everything that has transpired since the zoo welcomed the little one into their family.

"So much has happened since our beautiful rhino Kingston was born a year ago," Bindi reflects as the clip flashes back to the intimate wedding ceremony she and husband Chandler Powell had at the family's zoo after COVID canceled their original plans. Along with the highs of newlywed life came the lows of a world that seemingly had worse news every day.

"We had enormous bush fires that raged through Australia, [the Australia Zoo] had to be shut for 78 days because of COVID," Bindi lists as examples of things the Irwins have had to weather this year. "We've just been a mess this year." Even with all the difficulties coming at them, the Wildlife Warrior is taking the opportunity to express just how grateful she is that little Kingston is still doing great. "He is as happy and energetic as ever, and that makes us really happy too," she says.

Teaming up with her husband and another zoo employee, Bindi prepares the perfect birthday party for the little rhino, delivering wrapped presents to his enclosure and spreading around hay to entice him. As Powell notes just how amazing their life is to be wrapping gifts for a rhino, it seems like little Kingston knows it is a special day too, as he bounds over to see what the newcomers to his home are bringing him.

There's more good news to come for the Irwins this year, with Bindi announcing in August that she and Powell were expecting their first child together. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting!" she wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a photo with her husband holding up holding up a tiny zoo uniform. "It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you." For more family milestones, as well as updates on what's happening at the zoo, watch new episodes of Crikey! It's the Irwins streaming Sundays on discovery+.