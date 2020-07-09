Bindi Irwin 'Overcome With Emotion' by Sweet Honeymoon Surprise From Husband Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin and new husband Chandler Powell might not have been able to have the honeymoon of their dreams, but the newlyweds made sure to get creative and celebrate their marriage together even amid a global pandemic. The couple tied the knot in March at the Irwin family's Australia Zoo, but soon had more than honeymooning on their plate when the coronavirus prompted international lockdowns.

"Our honeymoon certainly wasn’t what we had originally planned. It was an incredibly stressful time as Australia Zoo was flung into lockdown and we had no idea if or when our doors would be open again," Irwin told Us Weekly Thursday. "It was heartbreaking and scary for all of us. … I’m really glad that we were able to get married when we did. It feels so much better to tackle the world together as husband and wife."

The Dancing With the Stars alum and her new husband had planned to travel the world on their honeymoon, but instead spent that time helping "care for [the] animals and zoo team." It was a difficult time for everyone, but Powell told the magazine he managed to make his time with his new wife a little "brighter" with a romantic picnic in the same place they were supposed to marry.

"When Chandler surprised me with a picnic in the place we were supposed to get married … I was overcome with emotion,” the Crikey! It's the Irwins star recalled. "Chandler is always my constant in life. No matter what is going on in the world, he reminds me to find the sunshine in every day. He’s incredible and I feel very blessed to call him my husband."

Irwin dissected the "very difficult decision" to completely change the details of her wedding back in March, writing on Instagram that the couple knew it was more important to keep people safe than to move forward with their initial plans. "We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos," she wrote. "Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history."

It was a family affair for the Irwins, with mom Terri Irwin helping the bride to get ready and brother Robert walking her down the aisle in place of late father Steve Irwin. "Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad's memory," she added. "We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this — stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!"