Bindi Irwin Shows off Baby Bump for the First Time in New Photo

✖

Bindi Irwin is one proud mama-to-be. On Saturday, the wildlife activist, who is expecting her first child with husband Chandler Powell, took to Instagram to show off her growing baby bump for the first time since announcing that she is pregnant.

Sharing an image of herself cradling her baby bump that was taken by her own mother, Terri Irwin, Irwin said that her "baby girl is doing great." The Crikey! It's the Irwins star went on to reveal that "everytime we get an ultrasound she’s incredibly energetic and always moving around." In true Irwin style, she included a nod to her family’s love of animals, adding that her baby girl is "now about the same size as a mountain pygmy-possum. Too cute!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Oct 10, 2020 at 1:33pm PDT

The post garnered plenty of responses, including from Powell himself. Among a flurry of comments from fans, Irwin's husband gushed that their daughter is "already growing up so fast and she hasn't even arrived yet." Including a red heart emoji, he added, "I love you and our baby girl."

The newlywed couple, who tied the knot on March 25, announced in August that they were expecting. Sharing a photo holding up a tiny Australia Zoo uniform shirt, Irwin announced, "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you." Although still in her first trimester at the time, Irwin said she and her husband "really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter."

"We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us," she concluded. "Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light."

Just a month later, the parents-to-be announced that their little one on the way is a baby girl. Posing with an Aldabra tortoise and a sonogram image, the couple exclaimed, "Baby girl, you are our world," and said that they "can't wait for her arrival next year."

Irwin and Powell began dating in 2014 and began a long-distance relationship before Powell eventually made the move to Australia and joined the Irwin family business at the Australia Zoo. He dropped to one knee on Irwin's 21st birthday in July, with the couple tying the knot in early April, their initial wedding plans having been preempted by the coronavirus pandemic.