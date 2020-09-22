✖

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are preparing to welcome a baby girl into their family! The Crikey! It's the Irwins star and her new husband announced the sex of their first child Tuesday, posing with a massive Aldabra tortoise to show off a new sonogram and give context as to how big their unborn baby is right now.

"Baby girl, you are our world," Irwin wrote in the caption. "Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year." The news was met with celebration from all, with one follower writing, "Congratulations! The next generation of wildlife warriors begins." Another chimed in, "CONGRATULATIONS you two! We cannot wait for the arrival of your little Wildlife Warrior Princess."

The newlywed couple, who tied the knot on March 25, announced last month they were expecting a baby. "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Irwin wrote on social media at the time. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you." While she was still in her first trimester at the time, the Dancing With the Stars alum said she and her husband "really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter."

"We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us," she concluded. "Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light."

Irwin and Powell's initial plans for a wedding were preempted by the coronavirus pandemic, and the two decided instead to marry in front of just family at the Australia Zoo. "We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend," the newlyweds explained on Instagram at the time. "There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We've planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn't have guests at our wedding."

Mom Terri Irwin helped her get ready, and brother Robert Irwin walked her down the aisle, with the family making sure to pay tribute to late father Steve Irwin by lighting a candle in his memory. "We shared tears and smiles and love," Bindi said. "Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this — stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!"