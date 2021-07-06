Bindi Irwin's Baby Girl Grace Giggles as She Sings to Her in Adorable Video

✖

Bindi Irwin is enjoying some mother-daughter bonding amid her break from social media. After Irwin announced in June plans to step away from the spotlight "to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family," she resurfaced on social media this week, first amid daughter Grace Warrior's first encounter with a kangaroo, and then again on Tuesday when husband Chandler Powell shared an adorable video of their daughter giggling as Irwin sang to her.

In the short clip shared to Powell’s Instagram account, little Grace, who is now 3-months, was all smiles as Irwin sang the names of the 50 and danced with her daughter's hands. In sharing the post, Powell encouraged his followers to have their "sound on," adding that "our little Grace Warrior learning about her dad's home country from her beautiful mama." He went on to joke that while his wife "wanted to send a shoutout to New Hampshire," their daughter's "laugh was too adorable to remember every state!"

The clip marked just the latest adorable moment celebrating little Grace. After tying the knot in March 2020 and announcing that they were expecting their first child in August of that year, Irwin and Powell welcomed their daughter into the world on March 25. The little one arrived at 5:52 p.m. weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measuring 20 inches, with Irwin expressing, "there are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl."

At the time, the couple also opened up about the significance of their daughter's name, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Grace's first name pays homage to women on both sides of the family, as Grace was not only the name of Irwin’s great-grandmother, but also the name of relatives in Powell's family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, meanwhile, pay tribute to her late grandfather, Steve Irwin, and his legacy as a Wildlife Warrior.

Since welcoming their daughter, the couple has seamlessly adjusted to life as new parents, and have already gotten a start on bestowing the family love of nature and conservation on their youngster, which includes plenty of strolls through the Australia Zoo. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in late June, Irwin's brother, Robert, had nothing but praise for his big sister's parenting skills, telling the outlet, "she's just the most kind, just genuine person that you'll ever meet and now to see her as a mom, it's just amazing. She is such a good mom and she's really tried to now prioritize just time with family."