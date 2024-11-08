Bhad Bhabie Sparks Concerns for Her Health After Implying She Has Cancer

Bhad Bhabie fans are expressing their concern for the reality TV personality turned rapper after she took to social media to address her recent weight loss. Taking to her Instagram Story on the night of Thursday, Nov. 7, the 21-year-old, real name Danielle Bregoli, seemingly implied she may be battling cancer.

“I’m sorry my cancer medicine made me loose (sic) weight,” Bhad Bhabie wrote in the post, which is still visible. “I’m slowly gaining it back. So stop running with the worst narratives.”

The “Bestie” rapper, who in March welcomed her first child, daughter Kali Love, with rapper Le Vaughn, has not addressed the post at this time, nor did she offer further details on her health. It’s unclear what medication Bhad Bhabie is taking and if it is in relation to a cancer diagnosis or other health issue. TMZ reached out to her reps for comment and clarification but haven’t yet heard back.

Fans were quick to shroud the star in support and well-wishes, with her most recent Instagram post flooding with fresh comments from her 15.8 million Instagram followers. Commenting on an Oct. 23 post, one person wrote, “we love you dani praying for you tonight. YOU ARE STRONG!! YOU WILL DEF BEAT CANCERS ASS!!” Another person commented, “Praying for you and your health.”

“She just revealed that she is on cancer medication,” a third added. “People need to have more empathy instead of jumping to conclusions and assuming. Let’s pray for her and send her strength not make jokes. Praying for you and your health.”

The late Thursday Instagram message from the rapper was seemingly in response to fans concerned for her health after she recently revealed her dramatic weight loss. In a string of recent social media posts, Bhad Bhabie showed off a slimmed down figure. The posts drew in reactions like “my poor baby losing weight” and “you seem really off and I’m worried.”

Bhad Bhabie rose to fame following her infamous Dr. Phil appearance in 2016 when she was 13. During her appearance, she uttered the phrase, “Cash me outside, how ’bout that?,” which quickly went viral. She went on to turn that viral moment into a full-blown music career, releasing her debut single “These Heaux,” in 2017, which peaked at No. 77 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In addition to her rap career, Bhad Bhabie is a newly-minted mom after welcoming her daughter in March. In the months since, she has continued to share photos of her adorable youngster with fans, most recently posting a series of images of little Kali on Sept. 16.