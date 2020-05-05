'Big Bang Theory' Cast as Parents: What to Know About All the Stars' Children

Since its premiere in 2007, a lot has changed for The Big Bang Theory cast. Not only have their characters become beloved household names across much of America, but across the 12 seasons the CBS comedy, many cast members have grown their families, welcoming babies and raising babies into teenagers. Other cast members have taken the increased time with their families since the show wrapped in May 2019 to welcome their mini-mes! Keep scrolling to read all about the next generation of Big Bang Theory.

Melissa Rauch View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Rauch (@themelissarauch) on May 4, 2020 at 7:25am PDT Melissa Rauch, known on the Big Bang Theory for portraying the sassy Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz, shocked fans on May 4 by revealing she had welcomed a baby boy named Brooks with husband Winston Rauch. The couple are also parents to daughter Sadie, who was born in December 2017. Having kept her pregnancy secret for the duration, Rauch's birth announcement came as a happy surprise to fans. "Words can't describe how grateful I am to have this baby boy join our family, but to say that it is a surreal time to be bringing life into the world is an understatement," she wrote on Instagram. "Given that, I wanted to share some thoughts with other expectant mothers or 'Pandemamamas' - as I like to call us - who are navigating these uncharted waters."

Giving Birth in a Pandemic In an essay for Glamour, Rauch revealed she had to give birth completely alone due to the coronavirus pandemic, but was able to ease her mind when she realized her baby would be right there with her. "I know that may sound odd to some, and you may be an expectant mama thinking, 'Screw you, Rauch, an unborn baby isn't a birthing partner! I want someone to scream things like, 'F you for getting me into this' at while they're spoon-feeding me ice chips. Take your hippie-dippie granola thoughts and shove them!'" Rauch wrote. "And that's fair. I hear you. But, nonetheless, it somehow helped me. I found comfort in the idea that this would be our first adventure together." At the end of her essay, Rauch reminded other mothers going through something similar that they are not alone. "All of us 'pandemamamas,' as I like to call us, are in this together," she wrote. "Just as I reminded myself, you can do this, you will do this, and you will do so with the fierceness of all the powerful warrior women before you who have brought life — and hope — into this world during the most unfathomable of times. As I look into my son’s eyes, I am filled with that hope. And dreams of dropping him at the mall, where, if he so desires, I will happily park as far away as possible."

Johnny Galecki View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Galecki (@sanctionedjohnnygalecki) on Dec 4, 2019 at 11:35am PST Johnny Galecki, who played Leonard Hofstadter on Big Bang Theory, became a father at the age of 44 in December 2019, welcoming son Avery with girlfriend Alaina Meyer, 22, in December 2019. The Roseanne actor announced the birth, "With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful son into this incredible world. Thank you for all of your love and support." The couple first announced that they were expecting back in May, saying in a statement at the time, "We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours.”

It's a Boy! While Galecki was thrilled to be the dad of a baby boy, he admitted on The Talk in May 2019 he was hoping for a girl, even painting his nails pink to try and encourage it. "I get a little bored looking exactly the same way for nine and a half months every year playing Leonard," he said. “So we wrapped and I threw some blue in my hair, then I got superstitious that I was manifesting a boy, when I kind of prefer a girl.”

Mayim Bialik View this post on Instagram A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim) on Apr 19, 2020 at 4:33pm PDT Mayim Bialik is also raising boys! The actress who played Amy Farrah Fowler on Big Bang Theory is mom to two sons, 14-year-old Miles and 11-year-old Frederick, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Stone. Readjusting from life filming the hit CBS comedy to returning to life as a stay-at-home mom was quite the adjustment, she told USA Today in July 2019, as when she joined the show in 2010, her sons were 18 months old and 3 years old. "You know the Rip Van Winkle story where the guy falls asleep and he wakes up, like, a million years later and his life is totally different?" she said. "That's kind of what it feels like right now."

Vegan parenting Bialik has been a staunch advocate for veganism over the years, explaining in a July 2019 YouTube video that it is more than possible to raise healthy vegan kids like hers. "Children can thrive without eating meat and without eating dairy. The only thing that vegans can't get from the foods that we eat is vitamin B12," she explained, adding that she provides vitamin supplements to make up for the deficiency. "I also tell my children that it is worthwhile to make sacrifices for a greater good. I don't know if my children will always be vegan...but what I hope I have instilled in them is an appreciation for reflection, for sacrifice and for ethical standards above what's trendy or what's commonplace."