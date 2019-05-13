‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Mayim Bialik Reveals If She Stole Anything From Set Ahead of the Series Finale

The Big Bang Theory is coming to an end, and the cast is as broken up about it as fans. Mayim Bialik, who plays Amy on the CBS sitcom, won’t be taking anything other than her memories from the set with her when the show comes to an end, however.

Bialik, 43, told Us Weekly that while she’s emotional about The Big Bang Theory‘s end, she’s too much of a stickler for the rules to steal anything. Her co-stars, on the other hand, took plenty of keepsakes with them.

“I think I’m the only one who didn’t steal anything because I thought we’re not supposed to,” she said.

The Big Bang Theory star told Us her decision to play by the rules was informed largely by her time on the ’90s TV show Blossom, where guidelines were strict and enforced. Bialik recalled not being allowed to snatch anything from the set when that show ended, so she never bothered to try taking a keepsake from another show.

“That’s the thing,” she recalled. “On Blossom, we weren’t allowed to take anything.”

Not to worry, though. Bialik and her co-stars were each gifted a little piece of the set to keep forever. The actress told Us she and her The Big Bang Theory co-stars were all gifted apartment doors, and she’s got big plans for hers.

“Actually, the set design department gave us all an apartment door,” she shared with Us Weekly. “That’s cute. So I might put that outside of my front door of my house.”

Photos from the upcoming series finale of The Big Bang Theory have been released ahead of Thursday’s two-episode showing. The first of the two episodes, titled “The Change Constant” and “The Stockholm Syndrome” respectively, teases some Sheldon and Amy moments, which means Bialik and co-star Jim Parsons’ appearances should be prevalent.

According to the network, the first episode will feature some big news coming down the pike for Amy and Sheldon, though it’s not immediately clear what it’ll be. There’s been some speculation that the news will have to do with Sheldon’s position at the school. Fans should also expect to see some serious moments between the pair, according to the photos released on Sunday.

Viewers will just have to wait and see how showrunners have decided to close out The Big Bang Theory when it the two-part finale airs on May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.