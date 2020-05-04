'Big Bang Theory': Melissa Rauch Gives Birth to Baby Boy After Keeping Pregnancy a Secret

✖

The Big Bang Theory star Melissa Rauch had some incredibly joyous news to share on Monday. On Instagram, the actor revealed that she had given birth to a baby boy, a son named Brooks Rauch. This is the second child for Rauch and her husband, Winston Rauch, who also share a daughter named Sadie. In her caption announcing the news, Rauch highlighted the amazing work of the medical staff who helped bring her son into the world.

"I am incredibly thankful and overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Brooks Rauch, who we just welcomed into the world and directly into our hearts," she wrote on Instagram. Her caption came alongside a photo of a beanie featuring Brooks' name on it. "His arrival was made possible, in no small part, by the front line heroes - the nurses and doctors who show up each day to make sure that life keeps marching forward, regardless of the circumstances. Words can't describe how grateful I am to have this baby boy join our family, but to say that it is a surreal time to be bringing life into the world is an understatement."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Rauch (@themelissarauch) on May 4, 2020 at 7:25am PDT

Rauch continued to share that she wrote an essay about giving birth amidst a global health pandemic. The essay, which was published by Glamour on Monday, featured the Big Bang Theory star's feelings about being a "Pandemama," a term she uses to describe those who have given birth amidst this coronavirus pandemic. She also described what her birthing experience was like and noted that her husband was not able to be in the hospital room with her as she gave birth to baby Brooks.

"I’d be lying if I said there weren’t times during the intensity of labor that I craved the comfort of my husband being there with me physically," Rauch shared. "I don’t want to sugarcoat it; it’s an inherently difficult situation and there were moments I felt every feeling in the book of feelings—so much so that my feelings were having major feelings." In her piece for the publication, the actor once again expressed her gratitude for the medical professionals who not only helped make her birthing experience a smooth one but who are also working on the frontlines throughout this health crisis.

"But here’s the great thing I realized about birth: It is never going to take a backseat to anything," she continued. "No matter what is going down, when one human is coming out of another human it becomes the main focus—there’s no other choice. No pandemic, or fear of being alone, or anger over not having a partner there to bitch-slap through the whole hellish gauntlet of labor gets airtime. I had a job to do. The nurses, the doctor, and my husband (who joined on FaceTime to see the birth of our son) ultimately made me feel safe and protected."