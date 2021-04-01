Beyonce Shares Rare Photos of Her and Jay-Z's Twins Rumi and Sir

✖

Beyoncé and her family are soaking up the sun. On Wednesday, the Grammy winner, 39, took to Instagram to share a gallery of images from her family's sun-filled day in Malibu, California, the singer sharing rare images of all three of her children, including 3-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, whom she shares with husband Jay-Z.

Snapped during the family’s recent beach outing, and shared without caption, the gallery included four all-new images. The first picture in the carousel featured a mother-daughter selfie of the singer and her oldest daughter, 9-year-old Blue Ivy, who recently scored her first Grammy win. Another photo indicated the family had enjoyed a meal at Malibu’s restaurant Nobu. The gallery also included two rare images of the twins, with Rumi seen wearing a sundress, her back to the camera, as she walked towards the crashing waves. In another image, the singer could be seen reaching for Sir's hand, the toddler also with his back to the camera.

The Grammy winner and her rapper husband welcomed their twins in June of 2017, though they have mostly been kept out of the spotlight. Occasional images of the twins appear on singer's website, and they typically appear briefly in the family’s annual holiday montage. At the beginning of the new year, for example, Beyoncé shared a video montage of her 2020 highlights. The video included several never-before-seen images of all three of her children, with Rumi seen dancing to the "Savage Remix" in one clip and both she and Sir appearing in outtakes from their Ivy Park x Adidas collection photo shoot.

"Cheers to a New Year Beyhive!! 2020 divided us and united us. Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many losses, but we were united by our humanity," the singer captioned the clip. "This year for me has been about celebrating joy, chasing happiness, and living in love. As we all look forward and pray for new beginnings, my wish for you is that you honor yourself and those you love. Celebrate that you are an important individual who contributes to our beautiful collective. Here’s to a better and brighter 2021! Love, B."

Prior to that, Beyoncé gave fans an adorable look at her twins following the family's trip to South Asia. In December 2018, the mom of three shared two photos to her website, one a sweet mother-daughter portrait of her holding Rumi, then 1, and another of both Rumi and Sit playing in shallow water amid a setting sun.