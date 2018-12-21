Beyonce Gives Sweet Look at Twins Rumi and Sir Carter From Beach Vacation

Beyoncé is crazy in love with twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

On Thursday, the “Drunk In Love” singer shared two new photos on her personal website of 1-year-old twins, daughter Rumi and son Sir, from her recent trip to South Asia.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the first of the two rare photos, a sweet mother-daughter portrait, the singer can be seen holding Rumi on a secluded, sandy beach, watching as her daughter plays with a seashell.

In the second image, both youngsters are seen dipping their toes in the water around sunset, the twins wearing matching white outfits as they face away from the camera.

The pictures were part of a collection from Beyoncé’s trip to India, where she performed a concert during the wedding events for Isha Ambani, the daughter of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani. The lavish event reportedly cost an estimated $100 million, $2 million of which, according to Entertainment Tonight, went towards the singer’s live performance.

The 22-time Grammy winner and her rapper husband, who also share daughter Blue Ivy, welcomed Rumi and Sir in June of 2017, though they have mostly been kept out of the spotlight. Fans last got to see the twins in a behind-the-scenes video of Beyoncé’s Vogue photo shoot in August, in which the little ones were joined by their big sister.

Before that appearance, the twins had been featured in a family photo that Beyoncé posted to her website during the European leg of her and JAY-Z’s joint On the Run Tour II in July. Just a month prior, Rumi and Sir helped their grandmother, Tina Knowles, ring in her birthday, with Knowles posting a photo of the twins on Instagram captioned, “My babies.”

Rumi and Sir are certainly the apple of their parents’ eyes, with dad Jay-Z gushing about his children during a January appearance CNN’s The Van Jones Show.

“We are in a beautiful time now because … they can’t move. They can just coo … they just coo and you don’t have to, ‘Wait, wait, wait, wait,’” he said. “You know, they’re not running anywhere yet. We are going to enjoy these couple of months until they start running, and then it’s over.”

During the appearance, the rapper also addressed his infidelity during his marriage to Beyoncé, stating that despite the difficult time, he and his wife “chose to fight for our love. For our family.”

The rapper’s infidelity had first been revealed on Beyoncé’s 2016 album Lemonade, in which she sang “He only want me when I’m not there. He better call Becky with the good hair.”