'Below Deck Mediterranean' Alum Hannah Ferrier Posts Adorable First Swim With Daughter Ava

Below Deck Mediterranean star Hannah Ferrier shared a new photo with her 3-month-old daughter Ava Grace Roberts showcasing the baby's first swim. Though unlike most people's first swim, Roberts' first time in the water was in the ocean. Ferrier posed for the photo holding her baby –– whom she shares with fiancé Josh Roberts –– while sitting on the beach in Sydney, Australia. "Madams first swim in the ocean...and already serving you attitude," the mom captioned the post.

Just a few weeks ago, the baby spent the holiday with her parents in wine country. "It was so special as it was Ava’s first holiday and we got to hang out in wine country with our favourite people in the world," Ferrier said on her social media page. She shouted out Hunter Valley Wine County, telling her followers, "if you need a break from the city this is the place."

The couple recently became Instagram official –– just two months after announcing their engagement. "Here he is. Insta official," she said underneath the post showing the two looking deeply into each other's eyes. "Love you baby" The couple announced their engagement in Nov. 2020. "And then there were three...and a ring," Ferrier shared on her Instagram. The reason behind his absence on her page for so long, Ferrier says of her new beau: "He’s very private, he hates social media, so, that’s definitely something that I respect. It’s probably for the best. Like, I don’t think I could date someone that was fascinated with their Instagram and taking selfies and stuff," Hannah said in an interview first shared exclusively with Bravo Insider. "He’s just very low-key."

The couple welcomed daughter Ava Grace Roberts on Oct. 26, and days later, she began taking Instagram by storm. "Madam has arrived!" Hannah wrote. "Josh and I are so happy to welcome to the world our little girl - Ava Grace Roberts. Born on the 26th of October. She is already a little menace that has captured our hearts forever." In a thankful New Year's post, the reality TV star thanked her daughter for being "The best thing that’s ever happened to me in 2020 and life." She continued, "I will be forever grateful to this year for slowing me down, grounding me to the one place and bringing me my daughter. Happy New Year guys. It’s been a strange year work/TV wise and I want to thank each and every one of you for your support, messages and love. It’s so appreciated."