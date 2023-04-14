The Band Perry's Kimberly Perry Announces She's Pregnant With Her First Child

Kimberly Perry will be extra busy during The Band Perry's recently announced "creative break." The country music singer announced Thursday that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Johnny Costello. Baby Costello on the way is set to arrive in August 2021, Perry shared.

The 39-year-old mom to be announced her pregnancy on Instagram, where she posted a photo of herself wearing a white dress and bearing a visible baby bump as she posed next to her husband. In the caption, the singer told her fans, "the best news of all the good news lately: I'm OVERFLOWING WITH JOY to share that Johnny and I are expecting our first baby in late August!!" Perry added that she and Costello are "absolutely beside ourselves with happiness and in awe of the Creator's plan."

"Building my own family is something I've dreamed about for as long as I can remember. As a woman and as an artist, I've always felt like I had to make a choice between growing my career and growing life. But YALL – I'm doin' em both at the SAME TIME!! Here we go," Perry continued, promising that she and her husband will "keep updating with more BB Costello news as we get it. Can't wait to celebrate this new life with all of you and to welcome this little bundle of love to our world."

The little one on the way will be the first for the couple, who married in June 2021, three years after her divorce from former MLB player J.P. Arencibia. Perry and Costello tied the knot in secret, only later sharing the news wit fans when the singer wrote in a December 2021 Instagram post, "today my love, [Johnny Costello], and I are celebrating 6 months since 'I do!'" She revealed that she and Costello "hit the road from LA to Las Vegas in a black corvette" on June 17 "and got married at midnight."

Perry is best known as one-third of The Band Perry, the country trio that also includes her brothers Reid Perry and Neil Perry. The group scored smash hits throughout the 2010s with their singles "If I Die Young," "Better Dig Two," "Done," "Don't Let Me Be Lonely," and "Chainsaw." On March 27, the group announced they were going on hiatus, telling their fans, "we wanted to let you know that the three of us have decided to take a creative break as a group and each focus on our individual creative pursuits. During this season, we will continue to support each other as artists and family in all we do. Thank you for making our childhood dreams come true!"