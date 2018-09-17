‘Bachelor’ Alum Bekah Martinez Shows off Baby Bump After Surprise Pregnancy Reveal

Bekah Martinez is rocking her mommy glow freely after The Bachelor alum revealed last week that she was pregnant with boyfriend Grayston Leonard’s baby.

The former contestant on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season shared a photo of herself in an olive green bikini on Instagram Sunday, showing off her growing baby bump proudly. She cheekily captioned the photo, “smirky beach belly babe.”

Fans were loving her pregnancy look and were quick to compliment her on her glowing skin.

“Flaunt it momma! Girl being a mom is the absolute beeeeest thing in the world,” one fan wrote.

“So happy for girl you look gorgeous!” another echoed.

On Wednesday, the 23-year-old revealed to PureWow that she and Leonard were expecting a baby after the two became accidentally pregnant three months into their relationship.

‘Is this really happening?’” Martinez told the outlet. “I immediately called Grayston and then went across the street to the Dollar Tree and bought two more pregnancy tests. They, of course, were both positive.”

While she admitted it took Leonard a little longer to come around to the idea of being a dad, Martinez said the unplanned pregnancy was “legitimately a dream come true,” adding, “It’s the one thing that I’ve known with certainty for so long. I’ve gone back and forth on the idea of marriage and relationships, but I’ve always felt sure that I want to be a mom.”

The two are expecting their little one in January, she continued, and are both officially excited at the idea of becoming parents after an emotional Father’s Day.

“I was crying [happy tears] and said, ‘You’re going to be a dad!’ We hugged, and it was the first time we really got to be overjoyed. We were finally able to celebrate and soak up all of that emotion,” Martinez admitted.

The two even sparked wedding rumors last week after fans noticed that the two had posed in what looked like casual wedding garb in photos prior to the announcement, with Leonard captioning one, “After 48 hours of marriage, I am foregoing a life with Rebekah for an annulment. she’s not happy about it.”

But the dad-to-be was quick to shut down speculation, writing on his Instagram Story afterward, “No, we aren’t married.”

We can’t wait to watch the two become parents.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Bekah Martinez