'Bachelor' Alum Hospitalized After Recently Giving Birth to Twins

✖

Just a month after welcoming twins Senna and Lux, Lauren Burnham had to be hospitalized this week after coming down with a bad case of mastitis. The Bachelor alum's hospitalization was revealed by her husband, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Thursday evening, with Luyendyk having revealed earlier in the week that his wife was suffering from the infection, saying that it had been a "really tough last few days."

On his Instagram Story, Luyendyk shared a picture of Burnham in her hospital bed, writing, "not good, mastitis is getting worse even on antibiotics." He later added that his wife would remain hospitalized overnight to receive antibiotics through an IV drip as well as scans to check for "any abscess." He noted, "she's been through a lot this week." According to the Mayo Clinic, mastitis is an inflammation of breast tissue that sometimes involves an infection. Most common in those who are breast feeding, it can lead to breast pain, swelling, warmth, and redness, with those afflicted also sometimes experiencing fever and chills. At this time, there has been no further update on Burnham's condition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Burnham Luyendyk (@laurenluyendyk)

The Bachelor couple, who are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Alessi, welcomed their twins back on June 11. Luyendyk, who appeared on Season 22 of the ABC series, announced on social media, "[Luyendyk twins] are here! Momma and babies are doing great and everything went smoothly. Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you all for all the support." In her own post, Burnham shared several photos taken shortly after she gave birth. She captioned the images, "6.11.21."

Burnham's hospitalization, however, is just the latest to hit the family. After their birth, the couple’s daughter Seena had to remain in the neonatal intensive care unit for a week. Luyendyk said at the time that Seena's "development's just a little bit behind, so she gets really relaxed. Her heart rate slows down because of the breathing slowing and that is concerning." He said the little one was "having some trouble with her breathing" but was otherwise "perfectly healthy."

A former race car driver and the son of Indianapolis 600 winner Arie Luyendyck, Luyendyck first appeared on The Bachelorette in 2012 before starring on The Bachelor in 2018. Becca Kufrin received his final rose, with Burnham as the runner-up. However, Luyendyk and Kufrin broke up and Kurfin became the next Bachelorette star. In January 2019, Luyendyk and Burnham tied the knot.