Ashley Tisdale Gives Birth to Baby Girl With Husband Christopher French

Ashley Tisdale is officially a mom! The actress gave birth to a baby girl on Tuesday, March 23, which she revealed to her fans in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Her daughter's name is apparently Jupiter Iris French.

Tisdale and her husband Christopher French first announced that they were expecting a child in September of 2020, and fans were overjoyed. They kept fans pretty up-to-date throughout the process — they announced the baby's sex when they learned it in October, and Tisdale posted several peaceful pictures of her preparations throughout her pregnancy. All that anticipation culminated in a new post on Wednesday, which showed a tiny infant hand wrapped around Tisdale's thumb. The actress wrote that her little one had "arrived earth side."

"Biggest smile. Congratulations to you and Chris," one fan wrote. Another added: "AHHHHH!!! She's out of this world. Much love to you and [Chris]." A third wrote: "BABY SHARPAY ESTÁ ENTRE NÓS" with a string of sparkling heart emojis.

Many of the comments came from Tisdale's colleagues and real-life friends as well. Haylie Duff commented: "Welcome baby Jup!" while Lea Michele wrote: "Congratulations beautiful mama!" Choreographer Bobby Newberry wrote: "Yayyyyyyyyyyy congrats!!!! Can't wait to meet her."

Tisdale and French began dating in 2012, got engaged in 2013 and married in 2014. French is a singer and the frontman of now-defunct hard rock band Annie Automatic. French had previously dated actress Kaley Cuoco before meeting Tisdale, and the two have never looked back.

Now 35 years old, Tisdale has done her best to document her pregnancy on social media while keeping it in perspective with the coronavirus pandemic raging over the last year. In November, she and French took a trip to Big Sur, California where she reflected on her life and the challenges ahead.

"Baby moon in Big Sur. It's crazy the last time here we were trying to heal from losing Maui, a huge life change," Tisdale wrote on Instagram at the time. "Now a little more than a year later we are celebrating this bundle of joy, another life change. I guess my point is life is always changing and as scary as the world seems right now, it will too change and get better. We just have to be patient and know we will be able to socialize with friends and loved ones again. Thank you Big Sur for always being my safe place to heal and get perspective. I would say the secret lies in the ocean but I think it's also the trees."