Ashley Graham Says She Has Tried Her Breast Milk: 'It Tastes Good'

Ashley Graham recently revealed that she has tried her own breast milk, and said that "it tastes good." The supermodel shared the revelation during an episode The Ellen DeGeneres Show while playing a game of Never Have I Ever with Allison Holker and DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The trio had paddles that they were to raise to indicate whether or not they have done what was mentioned.

Boss stated, "Never have I ever tried breast milk more than once." Graham then raised her paddle that indicated "Mama Has." Holker then asked, "What? You’ve tried breast milk? … I’ve never done that." Graham replied, "Yes, I put a little bit. You know, just to try a little bit. It tastes good." She also joked that she "squirted it across the room," and confessed to falling asleep while nursing her son "a million times."

Graham and her husband Justin Ervin welcomed their son, Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, into the world on Jan. 18. Over the months, she has been very open about her experience with breastfeeding. Early on, she had a "really difficult" time nursing baby Isaac, so she brought in some expert help.

"I had a lactation expert come over and help me because the first couple of days, my nipples were super bloody and it hurt," she revealed in a previous Instagram Story. "Part of the reason was because I was just jamming my boob into Isaac’s mouth and apparently there’s a technique that my lactation nurse taught me. The nipple goes at the nose and then you have to flip it all the way into the mouth and the whole areola goes into the mouth."

Graham has also called out mom-shamers — who she referred to as "mean girls who grew up to be mothers" — for their criticism of her decisions to breastfeed. "[My] whole career is based off of being sexy [and my] breasts have been the forefront of many magazine covers," Graham said during a chat with fellow celebrity moms Jessica Alba and Jada Pinkett Smith, as shared by Us Weekly. "I think that people just had to switch their minds [to realize my breasts] are multi-purposeful."