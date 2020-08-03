Ashley Graham Poses Nude While Breastfeeding Son Isaac

✖

Ashley Graham is definitely enjoying life as a new mom. For Elle's August 2020 issue, Graham could be seen posing alongside her husband, Justin Ervin, and their young son, Isaac. The model didn't just pose for photos for the magazine, she also opened up about how she's doing motherhood her own way.

Graham posed for more than a few sweet photos with her family for the outlet. In one snap, the model and her husband could be seen cuddling up to their six-month-old son near their home in Nebraska. The new mom also posed nude in a separate snap with her son in which she could be seen breastfeeding him. For her Elle feature, Graham actually spoke with fellow mom and actor Kristen Bell to discuss motherhood. During their discussion, the 32-year-old noted that "everybody has an opinion" when it comes to motherhood, and that includes herself. "I've got a couple of family members who are pregnant, and my instinct is to say, 'Oh, do this, do that,'" Graham explained. "But I stop myself every time, because I remember how I felt when everybody told me what to do and sent me their unsolicited advice and their lists." She added, "If there's a question to be asked, ask it. But other than that, keep your trap shut and just let that mother figure it out. The mommy-shaming on social media is out of control."

Graham has been quarantining in Nebraska with her husband and their young son. As she explained to Bell, quarantining with a newborn has provided its own set of challenges. But, no matter what challenges she encounters, Graham is focused on maintaining a positive mindset. "I’ve had to learn how to be creative and how to live under one roof with my mom, her boyfriend, my husband, and my son," she shared. Graham went on to explain the very specific ways in which she and her family are dealing with this difficult time in the country right now. "It’s been hard to see what’s happening around us. But I believe we need to stay positive, so we’ve been doing a lot of affirmations. One of the main affirmations that we repeat all the time is “Fear Not.” We’ve got Bible verses that go with Fear Not; we’ve got songs. That’s one way we have combated a lot of the fear. We turn the TV off as well." Just based on her interview with Elle, it seems like Graham definitely has an amazing handle on motherhood and an incredibly positive outlook on life to boot.