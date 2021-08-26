Ashley Graham Is Absolutely Glowing in Pregnancy Photos Ahead of Baby No. 2's Arrival

Graham also admitted that she and Ervin were decidedly more laid back this time around. "I don't know if there is much preparation that can go into baby number two," she explained. "I feel like I did so much preparation when it came to Isaac, almost to the degree that maybe I over-prepared." View this post on Instagram A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) prevnext

Graham explained that because she had Isaac so recently, she hasn't had to load up on all of the new baby supplies either. "I'm just making sure that I have the supplies that I need, which is basically nothing. Like, I just look at my boobs and go, 'OK, check check. We got this,' " she quipped. "Just need some newborn diapers. Check, check. I'm just not going to overthink it."

Like many other parents, Graham has been warming Isaac up to the reality that he will soon be a big brother. "I said, 'Do you know where the baby is?' and then he points to my stomach. So we got that far," the model explained. "And then sometimes he wants to kiss the baby so he goes like this, [kisses]. He curls his top lip in and bottom lip out, it's really sweet. So we got that far, but I don't think he understands the big brother aspect."