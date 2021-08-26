Ashley Graham Is Absolutely Glowing in Pregnancy Photos Ahead of Baby No. 2's Arrival
Model Ashley Graham announced on July 13 that she was expecting her second child with her husband Justin Ervin, sharing a stunning pregnancy photo alongside the announcement. "The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings, and new stories," she wrote on Instagram. "I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."
Since then, the 33-year-old has been keeping her Instagram followers up to date on her pregnancy. Graham and Ervine are already parents to their 18-month-old son Isaac, and she's been open about the differences between her first and second pregnancy.
"I always heard that number two you're a lot more tired, you show faster. It's happening, I popped really fast," the Pretty Big Deal podcast host told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm exhausted. I'm running after a toddler. So yes, all the stereotypical things.
Graham also admitted that she and Ervin were decidedly more laid back this time around. "I don't know if there is much preparation that can go into baby number two," she explained. "I feel like I did so much preparation when it came to Isaac, almost to the degree that maybe I over-prepared."
Graham explained that because she had Isaac so recently, she hasn't had to load up on all of the new baby supplies either. "I'm just making sure that I have the supplies that I need, which is basically nothing. Like, I just look at my boobs and go, 'OK, check check. We got this,' " she quipped. "Just need some newborn diapers. Check, check. I'm just not going to overthink it."
Like many other parents, Graham has been warming Isaac up to the reality that he will soon be a big brother. "I said, 'Do you know where the baby is?' and then he points to my stomach. So we got that far," the model explained. "And then sometimes he wants to kiss the baby so he goes like this, [kisses]. He curls his top lip in and bottom lip out, it's really sweet. So we got that far, but I don't think he understands the big brother aspect."
Graham has been absolutely glowing on Instagram, showing off her very pregnant belly with her usual summer bikinis. "Sun kissed glow meets pregnancy glow," she captioned one stunning shot.
"My heart and belly are FULL," she wrote on another. Graham is clearly enjoying her pregnancy, so hopefully it will continue to be smooth sailing.
