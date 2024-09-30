Angelina Jolie Makes Red Carpet Appearance With 3 of Her Kids

Angelina Jolie made a red carpet appearance at the New York Film Festival, and she brought three of her kids along. Over the weekend, the actress was on hand for the festival's premiere of her new film, Maria, and her children Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and Maddox, 23, joined her.

Speaking to Extra, Jolie opened up about her her kids with her, saying, "You know, before you get out in these things, you're as nervous. They just said, 'No matter what, Mom, good luck and we know how hard you work and we love you.' You know, you just have that moment where the people who are with you tell you, succeed or fail, they care about you."

Jolie's three other children, Shiloh, 18, and twins, Vivienne and Knox, 16, all of whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, were not present for the big event.

The family outing comes after it was recently revealed that the Oscar-winning actress and her daughter Vivienne got matching tattoos in honor of their time working together on the Broadway musical The Outsiders. "I got 'Stay Gold' with my daughter Viv during our time with The Outsiders," Jolie revealed in a new interview with CR Fashion Book. "Stay Gold" is the title of one of the original songs from the play, which Jolie co-produced with the help of Vivienne.

"It means so much to us separately and together," she went on to say of the tattoo, which she debuted in April at the opening night of the Broadway play. Jolie's new ink is located on her wrist, alongside her other tattoos, but she did not indicate where Vivienne had her tattoo placed.