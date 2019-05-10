Amy Schumer’s Ex-Boyfriend Ben Hanisch Breaks Silence Over New Baby

Things may not have worked out between Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch romantically, but there’s clearly no bad blood between these exes. The comedienne’s former beau sent a message of congratulations to his ex and husband Chris Fischer following the birth of their son on Monday.

Hanisch told Life & Style he was “happy” for Schumer and Fischer about their new arrival. He added that while he didn’t know Fischer, he was confident the Growing comic would master motherhood. Hanisch sent “nothing but love” to the couple and their newborn.

“I’m really happy for them,” he told Life & Style. “I think Amy will be a great mother, and although I don’t know Chris, I’m sure he’s a great guy.”

Schumer and Hanisch made the decision to end their relationship in 2017, according to Us Weekly. They met on a dating app in 2015. Although the couple called it quits, the I Feel Pretty star’s rep told the magazine they intended to “remain friends.”

“Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends,” Schumer’s rep said.

While many celebrity couples claim they intend to remain close upon ending their romantic relationships, it appears Schumer and Hanisch really meant it. Four months after their breakup, Schumer thanked Hanisch on Instagram for building her new patio furniture. She said in the post, “we are loving it,” posting a picture of herself sitting on one of the pieces.

Schumer moved on in November when she started dating her now-husband, a chef. The pair secretly married in February 2018, Us Weekly confirmed. They tied the knot February 13 of that year at a rented house in Malibu. The ceremony was officiated by a “comedian,” and a slew of celebrities, including Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lawrence, were in attendance.

The 37-year-old shared photos from the wedding on Instagram. Fans were shocked but excited by the news.

She and Fischer welcomed their first child, a baby boy called Gene Attell Fischer according to PEOPLE. Schumer revealed the child’s name on Instagram, posting a picture of Fischer holding the child. According to the outlet, Attell appears to be a reference to Dave Attell. He and Schumer are close friends. Attell recently invited Schumer to perform with him at his show at Caroline’s in New York City.

View this post on Instagram Gene Attell Fischer And his dad Chris. 🥰 A post shared by @ amyschumer on May 7, 2019 at 7:49pm PDT

Schumer welcomed the child after a difficult pregnancy, during which she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum. She documented her struggles on Instagram throughout her pregnancy.

Fischer’s sister is Schumer’s assistant, according to Us. His family runs a farm in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.