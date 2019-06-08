Amy Schumer Rocks ‘Hospital Underwear for Life’ in Hilarious Snapshots With Infant Gene

Amy Schumer is embracing every bit of motherhood since welcoming her first son with husband Chris Fischer just five weeks ago. And if her latest snapshots are any indication of how she’s doing, Schumer is living a life of comfort.

The 38-year-old actress and comedian took to Instagram on Saturday to share with fans and followers how she is still rocking her pair of hospital underwear — even while strolling with 5-week old son, Gene in the great outdoors while complemented by a pair of running shoes and black bra.

“5 weeks. Hospital underwear for life!” Schumer captioned the images.

In another photo included on the Instagram carousel, Schumer can be seen snuggling up with her little guy while wearing a striped shirt as the two lay down on the couch.

Schumer’s refreshingly honest postpartum photos met with a plethora of positivity from fellow celebrity moms and fans alike, who encouraged her to continue handling motherhood with such fervent and hilarious frankness.

Model, Tess Holliday thanked Schumer for “being so raw and vulnerable about the realities of postpartum life.”

“There is so much pressure placed on new moms to ‘bounce back’ & it’s not real life,” Holliday wrote. “You’re doing amazing & you’re amazing & those hospital undies are COMFYYYY.”

“Amy the legend!!!!” La La Anthony, who welcomed her own son back in 2007, wrote alongside the images with a string of emojis.

Even Jersey Shore star, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who recently welcomed her own son, Angelo, chimed in on the hilarious snapshots: “DEAD.”

YouTube star, Colleen Ballinger, who also welcomed her first child commented to Schumer that she was “more of a diaper gal [herself], but the hospital underwear was glorious too.”

This is not the first time Schumer has embraced her less than Hollywood side of motherhood. A week after giving birth, the I Feel Pretty star post a photo of herself on the toilet while sporting a hospital gown with the caption: “Milf alert 1 o’clock.”

Days later, she would share with fans a sneak peek of herself pumping breast milk at home, once again in her hospital underwear.

Schumer announced her baby boy, Gene’s birth on May 5, and teased how she had welcomed her own “royal baby” alluding to the fact that the British Royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their own first born the very next day.

Photo credit: Instagram / Amy Schumer