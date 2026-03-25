Actress on Hit CW Show Reveals Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photo

An actress on a hit CW show is expecting.

Sullivan’s Crossing star Amalia Williamson is preparing to welcome her first baby.

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Williamson, who plays Lola Gunderson on the Canadian romance drama, revealed in November that she is pregnant. She posted a video of her friends lip-synching to Justin Bieber’s “Baby” before she ultimately shows off her baby bump. On March 17, Williamson shared a sneak peek of a “passion project” on Instagram that she’s been working on, with her growing bump in full view.

Some of Williamson’s co-stars and friends were shared congratulatory messages in the comments of her pregnancy announcement in November. Sullivan’s Crossing star Morgan Kohan wrote, “Hottest mama out there!!!!!!!” with three fire emojis and four heart-eyed emojis. Fear Street and Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair’s Kiana Madeira said, “Oh my gosh!!!!!!!!! Congratulations!!!” with four heart-eyed emojis.

Williamson, 26, tied the knot with Canadian ice hockey player Brendan Leipsic in 2024. She shared a sweet video from their special day on July 24, 2024 along with the caption, “My BFFL. Officially.” Williamson doesn’t share too many personal posts on Instagram, but her wedding and the occasional baby bump photos seem to take precedence. She is absolutely glowing in recent photos, showing off her bump while wearing only covered by a fur coat.

Pictured (L-R): Amalia Williamson as Lola — Photo: Jessie Redmond/Fremantle

As previously mentioned, Williamson can currently be seen as Lola Gunderson on Sullivan’s Crossing, which airs on The CW in the U.S. Season 4 of the drama premiered on CTV on Sunday, and will be premiering on The CW on April 20. She can also be seen in the web series Finance Couple and will soon be starring in the Acorn series You’re Killing Me alongside Brooke Shields and Tom Cavanagh this spring.

It’s unknown when Williamson is due, but from the looks of her recent photos, she seems to be pretty far along. Since she doesn’t share too much about her personal life online, it’s possible she might not share too many more photos until the baby is here. Regardless, it’s an exciting time in her life, and she has the fourth season of Sullivan’s Crossing to look forward to as well, which will be coming soon to The CW.